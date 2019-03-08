An Illinois man was killed and a Robertsville man seriously hurt Thursday, March 7, in a car crash just east of Franklin County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report. James W. Harper, 54, Millstadt, Ill., was driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla eastbound on Highway O when the car crossed the centerline.
The Harper car struck the front of a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado driven westbound on Highway F by Scott A. Braiser, 46, Robertsville, the patrol said.
Harper’s body was taken to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s office by Schaffer Mortuary Service. Braiser was transported by Meramec Ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.