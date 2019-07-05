It was described as the ultimate field trip when 42 Kentucky beef farmers touring Missouri and Illinois stopped in Pacific last week.
They visited two beef operations and learning centers in Illinois and 11 in Missouri, including Pacific’s Haue Valley Farm on Thornton Road.
Haue Valley may have a 100-year reputation for daffodils and grafted nut trees that blossomed recently into a location for upscale country weddings, but in the beef industry this farm is a model of agricultural science.
Bill and Linda McLaren, who both have degrees in agriculture, run the operation along with their Crooked Creek farm on Phelan Road. The two farms hold a combined total of 240 cows, including 60 purebred Black Angus.
McLaren, a known Missouri beef spokesman, serves as the Missouri representative on the National Beef Council.
Shane Wiseman, Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) advisory committee chair, said he and his fellow beef raisers came to Missouri to learn about genetics, artificial insemination and beef science.
On this 14th tour for the KFB, beef producers visited beef operations, universities, science centers and dined at restaurants known for the beef on their menus.
Wiseman noted that they had their first introduction to Wagyu beef, a breed descended from Japanese draft animals known for intramuscular fat that translates into premium beef superior in quality and flavor.
“We’re looking for ideas that we can use at home to improve our operations,” he said.
Shares Processes
McLaren was prepared to share the processes used at Haue Valley. They gathered in air-conditioned Haue Valley pavilion where he talked science and fielded questions.
Because the visitors had already seen the biggest cattle operations in the state and the tour was running behind schedule, McLaren did not load them on a trailer and take them down to the pasture where the Haue Valley herd was loafing.
“But I can tell you that we raise our cattle humanely,” he said. “They’ll eat an apple out of your hand.”
The McLarens market their Crooked Creek Beef brand as drug free.
“We don’t use any chemicals, but we feed our cows wheat midds, soybean hulls and corn gluten,” he said. “We consider this upcycling. We use the products that are left over from making human food that cows, because of their unique digestive system, turn into protein.”
McLaren, who sees his mission as not only raising drug-free beef, but also educating the world on the food value of beef, said one of his favorite things to do is to talk to fellow beef farmers.
“Talking to you all is easy,” he said. “What we beef farmers have to learn to do is to talk to consumers.”
It seems clear, McLaren said, that most people who eat hamburgers, the largest portion of beef that is eaten by the dining public, don’t know what it takes to get that ground beef to the table.
“We need to be masters of beef advocacy,” he said. “We need to tell people what we do to raise cattle.”
One public information example he offered was the Missouri Department of Agriculture program “MoBeef for MoKids” that connects schools with local producers and encourages schools to serve more beef in their lunches.
Jerry Oaks from Trimble County, Ky., said he likes the idea of starting beef education with kids. Farmers in his county hold an annual Ag Day for every fourth-grader in the county. They bus 120 kids to the county fairgrounds where they set up 12 stations and every student gets to feed, touch and even milk a cow.
They feed a baby calf with a bottle, milk a cow, see a local teacher make butter, learn about animal vaccinations and hear a librarian read an agriculture short story, he said.
“They only spend 12 to 13 minutes at each station, but it’s something they will never forget,” Oaks said.
Now in its 10th year, Ag Day will eventually make sure that every student in the state will learn about cows, he added.
Second Largest
Missouri has the second largest number of mother cows in the U.S.
“We could never catch up with Texas,” McLaren said. “Oklahoma is third and Nebraska is fourth. They (the Kentucky visitors) made a good choice coming to Missouri. They got to visit the two biggest Angus breeders in the state.”
In Missouri, the KFB tour visited Swiss Meat and Sausage, Hermann; Sydenstricker Angus Farm, Mexico; Circle A Angus Ranch, Huntsville; Cope Farms, Aurora; University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Columbia; Mead Farms, Barnett; Sweet Water Barns, Jenkins; Missouri State University Journagan Ranch, Rogersville; Crooked Creek Beef Haue Valley Farm, Pacific; Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, Creve Coeur; and the St. Louis Science Center, St. Louis.
In Illinois, they visited Southern Illinois University beef center, Carbondale, and Shingle Oaks Polled Hereford Farm, Waterloo.