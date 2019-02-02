By Pauline Masson
Pacific Missourian Editor
With occasional clumps of snow still visible at curbsides from the Jan. 12 snowstorm, Pacific officials braced for extreme weather as temperatures fell to minus 7 degrees Wednesday, creating a wind chill of minus 20 degrees.
Area schools and the Tri-County Community Senior Center were closed, and police conducted an emergency canvass to see if anyone needed assistance.
City crews also postponed outside maintenance work.
Meramec Valley R-III schools were closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to the extreme cold. This takes the number of days missed due to inclement weather to five and moves the last day of school to Monday, May 20, according to Assistant Superintendent Tom Sauvage.
St. Bridget Elementary School held classes Wednesday, but closed Thursday due to overnight road conditions from the snowfall Wednesday evening and the lingering extreme cold.
Jeannie Guffey, senior center administrator, said she made the decision on Monday to close Wednesday when predictions of the polar vortex were reported. She kept it closed on Thursday as temperatures still hovered at zero degrees.
“Even if it was 10 degrees, with a minus zero wind chill, seniors don’t need to be out,” Guffey said.
However Guffey said Police Chief Matt Mansell did contact her on Monday to make sure thesenior center could be opened as a warming station if officers found anyone outside or without heat.
“I assured him we’d open the warming station if it was needed,” she said.
Mansell said he canvassed the area and found no issues related to the cold.
“No one was without power,” he said. “Everybody stayed indoors and safe.”
Public Works Commissioner Robert Brueggemann said there were no issues with the extreme cold weather Wednesday or Thursday, and no broken pipes were reported.
“I’m more concerned with the extreme thaw that’s coming,” Brueggemann said. “We had a slow freeze, but with a quick thaw that’s when pipes can break.”
Public works crews had been installing the wrought iron fence at Jensen’s Point on Tuesday, but work was postponed on Wednesday and Thursday due to the extreme cold.
Brueggemann said work on the fence would be resumed on Monday.