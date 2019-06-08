Six contestants competed in the Franklin County Fair Queen Contest over the last month and the court was chosen Thursday night, June 6, at the Jaycees fairgrounds in Union.
The 2019 queen is Breanna Ewald. Her court includes first runner-up Rachel Smith, second runner-up Madison Brinker, and Miss Congeniality Cassidy Keeven.
Other contestants were Andrea Holdmeyer and Mathilda Eckstein.
Special awards also were announced during the ceremony. The Exemplary Essay Award winner was Madison Brinker. The Elizabeth Harashe Community Service Award and Scholarship was presented to Madison Brinker and Mathilda Eckstein was recgonized as the top ticket seller.
The contest, sponsored by Franklin County FFA and Franklin County 4-H Council among others, consisted of numerous activities and requirements. Each contestant was judged on her resume detailing her leadership and citizenship, an interview with the judges prior to the competition, her performance at the queen contest, and an essay answering how the 4-H and/or FFA organizations have impacted generations.
Queen
Queen Breanna Ewald, 18, is a nine-year member of the Jeffriesburg 4-H Club. She plans to use the $1,000 scholarship to attend Maryville University in the fall and major in graphic design.
She said she was so happy to be on the stage with the other girls.
“It was amazing,” she remakred after the contest. “I wasn’t sure what was going to happen.”
Ewald also said she enjoyed getting to know the other contestants throughout the process. Her favorite part was when the six went to dinner after their interviews.
Ewald said she’s looking forward to being a part of the events at the Fair, especially the baby contest.
Court
First runner-up Rachel Smith is a senior at Crosspoint Christian School. She plans to use her $500 scholarship to pursue a dietitian degree.
Smith, a member of Maverick 4-H, said she’s looking forward to the rest of the Fair, especially the pig scramble. She said the best part of the contest was meeting the other girls.
Smith thanked her family for their support, saying “I couldn’t do this without my parents.”
Second runner-up Madison Brinker, 18, is a member of Go Hog Wild Washington 4-H. She intends to use her $400 scholarship to attend Lindenwood University and major in early childhood education.
Brinker remarked her favorite part of the contest was getting to know the other girls.
“They were really, really nice girls and I enjoyed working with them,” she said.
Miss Congeniality Cassidy Keeven, 18, is a member of the Washington FFA. She is a recent graduate of Washington High School and intends to put her $125 scholarship toward a degree in business administration from the State Technical College of Missouri.
Keeven agreed with fellow contestants that getting to know the other girls was the best part of the competition.