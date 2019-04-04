The recent decision to rename two Meramec Valley Schools to better identify the grade level of students attending classes there, saw an unexpected twist when two elementary schools opted to change their mascots to align with the Pacific High School Indian logo.
Beginning in August, Truman and Nike elementary school will have new mascots.
Truman Elementary students will be recognized as the Truman Tribe, while Nike students will be the Nike Scouts.
The school board approved the new mascots at the March 20 meeting following a recommendation from the administration.
Superintendent Dr. John Mulford said throughout the course of the year, the administration had received feedback from various community members about changing the mascots at the two schools to more closely align to the high school Indian mascot.
The recommendation for the new mascots came from each building after the principals talked with their staff and parents and developed the recommendations.
Native Americans in some areas of the U.S. have challenged the Indian mascots, saying they are disrespectful to American Indian heritage.
The Meramec Valley R-III School District sports teams have been Indians for as long as any locals contacted by The Missourian can remember.
Residents say heavy indigenous population in this area before the settlement of people of European descent left a horde of artifacts to demonstrate that this area was a huge Native American hunting ground.
“I’ve been here my whole live and I am an Indian,” said Stephanie Schomber, district secretary.