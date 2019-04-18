Action Riders of Franklin County will host an Easter celebration that includes an egg hunt and bicycle giveaway this Saturday, April 20.
This will be the Action Riders’ fourth annual Easter celebration.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Miles Park, Gray Summit, located between the Dollar General Store and the old fire station — opposite of First Baptist Church of Gray Summit.
Some 3,000 plastic eggs will be hidden and youngsters will hunt eggs in groups age 2-4, 5-8 and 9-12.
The Gray Summit Lions Club will hold its annual bake sale during the event and also will sell hot dogs and refreshments.
Action Riders and the Gray Summit Lions Club said they are joining forces to create a day of fun for area youngsters.
Other activities will include a hula-hoop contest.
Action Riders is a service organization that responds to the needs of individuals in emergency or crisis.
For more information about the event or Action Riders, contact Alma Halbert, 636-584-5481.