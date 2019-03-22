The Action Riders of Franklin County and the Gray Summit Lions Club will join forces to create a day of fun for area youngsters Saturday, April 20.
This will be the Action Riders’ fourth annual Easter celebration that includes an egg hunt and bicycle giveaway.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Miles Park in Gray Summit, located in the 2700 block of Highway 100, between the Dollar General Store and the old fire station, and opposite First Baptist Church of Gray Summit.
Some 2,000 plastic eggs will be hidden and youngsters will hunt eggs in groups: age 2-4; 5-8; and 9-12.
Activities will include a hula-hoop contest, hot dogs and refreshments and the Pacific Lions Club bake sale.
Action Riders is a service organization that responds to the needs of individuals in an emergency or a crisis.
For more information about the event or Action Riders, contact Alma Halbert, 636-584-5481.