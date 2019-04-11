The Eagles and Filleys Fine Sauces will host the fourth annual Filley Charity Wing Challenge and Chili Cook-Off this Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be between 25 and 30 competitors in three different categories: wings, ribs and chili. They will vie for bragging rights.
Three judges will taste samples from each category and declare the top three entries.
In past years, business owners, residents and city officials have served as judges.
“We have had some contestants place in the top three more than once, but we have never had a repeat first-place winner,” said Heather Filley, who with her husband Jeff own Filley’s Fine Sauces, which sponsors the event.
Heather Filley said the challenge was the brainchild of Jeff, a former Marine, who always wanted to help out his fellow veterans.
“And he loves to cook,” she said. “In talking with a friend and fellow Marines, we decided to start an annual Wing Challenge and each year have the proceeds benefit a veteran or veterans organization.
The first two challenges, held in 2016 and 2017, benefited Inspiring Our Heroes, whose mission is to re-inspire, re-invent and re-motivate American veterans.
In 2018, the Zola Initiative was the benefactor. The Zola Initiative aims to be an early preventative measure to veterans suicides, by connecting veterans in their communities and building a strong, local, accessible support system.
This year’s benefactor will be the SPC Jeffrey L. White Memorial Scholarship Fund. White was a graduate of Pacific High School who lost his life while fighting for this country. The family is starting a scholarship in his honor for a Pacific High School graduate.
“The Pacific Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 3842 has been gracious in allowing this event to happen each year on their premises,” Filley said. “They too raise money for the charities they support, by barbecuing and selling meals to the public.”
The event will include a corn hole tournament outside and music in the social room.