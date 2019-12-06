Members of Pacific Eagles Aerie 3842 continued their campaign to assist Meramec Valley R-III School District students whose families owe lunch money.
When a student’s lunch debt reaches a certain amount, they receive an alternative meal, which some students resist.
The Eagles took on the mission to end student lunch debt last year when Eagle Mike Mueller learned that some students were not eating lunch because they were embarrassed to be seen eating the school district alternative meal. Mueller asked the Aerie to step in and help.
Through a series of events, the Eagles raised more than $3,600 to pay off students’ lunch debts.
Ashley Ogle and Jim Nantz are among the latest Eagles members to organize an event to raise funds to support the lunch program. Their Oct. 19 formal Charity Gala at the Eagles Hall attracted a crowd of supporters and raised $2,457 for the lunch program.
Contributing sponsors for the event were Anthony Troglio, Ashley Ogle, Carol Johnson, Missouri One LLC, Ketina Armstrong, Tom and Lori O’Toole, Pacific Partnership, and Pacific Lumber Company.
The Eagles are planning another Charity Gala next year with the theme “The Roaring Twenties.” Pacific Eagles also plan to hold a February barbecue to raise more funds for the lunch program.
Dan McClain, Eagles bingo chair, said the project has gained wide support from Eagles members and from the community at large.
“People have just come forward and wanted to help with this,” McClain said. “It’s been our privilege to be part of something that not only fills a basic need, but also gains the support of the community.”