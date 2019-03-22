Pacific Eagles Aerie 3842 continues its push to assist Meramec Valley R-III School District students whose families owe lunch money.
When Eagle Mike Mueller learned that some students don’t eat lunch because they are embarrassed to be seen eating the alternative meal that is provided for students who owe lunch money, he asked the Aerie to step in and help.
“The boys were immediately willing to do it,” Mueller said. “It should have been done all along, but we owe it to Mike (Mueller) for bringing it to our attention.”
The Aerie has written two checks for $1,000 each to pay past students’ lunch debt and under the leadership of Mueller, Jimmy Harris and Bob McDermott, the Aerie held a barbecue Feb. 23 to raise more funds.
The event raised a total of $1,607.66, which included food sales and donations.
Mueller’s sister, Pat, and wife, Nancy, worked the kitchen for the event, which ran out of pork steaks twice.
“People just kept coming,” Mueller said. “One lady showed up after we had run out of pork steaks and she said she still wanted to donate $50 for student lunches.”
Jim Nantz and Barb Benson co-chaired a Jack and Jill competition pool tournament the same day as the barbecue to help out with the lunch program.
A gun show also donated the bar tips from the event.
“We’ve been surprised at how the community turned out to support the lunch debt program,” Mueller said. “It’s been our privilege to be part of something that not only fills a basic need but also gains the support of the community.”