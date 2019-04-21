Thanks to a community program led by Pacific Eagles Aerie 3842, no students in the Meramec Valley R-III School District’s 10 buildings are eating a substitute meal because they have a negative lunch balance.
The Eagles were recognized at the April 17 school board meeting for donating $4,075.66 to pay off negative lunch balances in the 2018-19 school year.
Jeff Haug, district finance officer, said several individuals and school groups also made donations to pay off overdue lunch accounts.
“At this time there are no negative lunch balances in the school district,” said Superintendent Dr. John Mulford. “In fact we have a small surplus at this time.”
The program paying off the negative balances united the community after Eagle Mike Mueller learned that unpaid lunch accounts meant kids were served a substitute meal and some students who were embarrassed by it did not eat lunch at all.
Mueller approached Eagles president Dan McClain. “Can’t we do something about this?” he asked.
Mueller and McClain appealed to the public with a barbecue fundraiser to help pay off the debts.
“We were amazed at the community response,” McClain said. “This was something that not only the Eagles, but many people, wanted to help with.”