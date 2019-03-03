The Meramec Valley School Board has approved a plan for the district to offer students access to online courses that may not be available in the district.
The supplemental classes are offered so students can stay on track or get ahead for college, officials said.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Carrie Schwierjohn asked the school board to approve the program at the Feb. 20 meeting.
The Springfield R-12 School District developed the program, titled Launch, which offers approximately 48 online courses, according to its webpage.
Springfield officials said the ability to learn through online courses is crucial for today’s students.
The Launch webpage reports that 5.8 million college students are currently enrolled in an online course.
The courses will be provided to Meramec Valley students through a memorandum of understanding with the Springfield R-12 School District. The students will pay for the courses.
Springfield R-12 will support the program by providing marketing materials.
Under the MOU, the program is approved for two years, July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2020.