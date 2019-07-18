The Meramec Valley R-III School District closed on the sale of the Community School building and grounds July 11, according to Superintendent Dr. John Mulford.
The new owner won’t immediately take possession of the building.
“We have until December to get everything out,” Mulford said
The school board accepted an offer and entered into a contract to sell the property, located at 413 W. Union, to a St. Louis area contractor in May.
Mulford said an announcement will be made shortly on the identity of the owner and plans of the buyer, but district officials were told to expect a use of the building that has historic significance.
The company that purchased the property and grounds focuses on industrial development, but also has divisions that pursue residential development and restoration of historical buildings.
The buyer has been instrumental in reviving the downtown area of St. Charles by restoring many of the aging facilities that lined the streets along the river.
Uses for the Community School facility are still in the analysis stage, but it will likely be small scale commercial, residential or a combination of the two. In addition, the company intends to incorporate the rich history of the community into the design.