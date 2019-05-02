Meramec Valley School District officials say they are launching a series of education strategies aimed at students who will enter the workforce right out of high school.
They say up to now 80 percent of education has been aimed at preparing students for college, but statistics show that more than 30 percent of students enter the workforce immediately after graduation.
The district, working with local businesses, is revamping its curriculum to include a series of programs to provide those students with the skills that will land them a job where they can earn a living.
Dan Kania, Pacific High School principal, explained the new focus to a group of business leaders at the April 27 Chamber of Commerce meeting held in the school library.
Rick Hinkson and Tony Jenkins with Eureka Contracting opened the program with a presentation that showed the firm’s workforce performing building repairs and installing new roofs.
Kania introduced district administrators who play a role in a series of career boosting programs underway in the district.
The Chamber became a partner in the program after its members identified what new hires need to be able to do to be successful at their firms.
“We went to the district, told them what we were hearing from our members and they listened,” said Greg Myers, Chamber president.
Under the survey, job applicant qualities described as soft skills turned out to be more important than test scores or specific job training.
“Basically they said they want workers who will show up with the attitude to get the job done,” Myers said.
Teacher Training
Kania said the district will soon send teachers into Pacific factories and businesses to see for themselves what workers do there and what skills their students would need to be successful with that firm.
Superintendent Dr. John Mulford opened the presentation by asking business leaders in the room to identify the single quality they most require of new workers.
After participants identified dependability, honest, adaptability as top qualities, Mulford noted that not one potential employer said they looked for new workers with high test scores.
“While it’s clear we should have a base of knowledge, it is more important for new workers to be able to decipher accurate information and act on it,” he said.
Kania said the district’s aim with the new focus is to build skills that enable students to be successful in work and in life.
“In recent years, the push has been to get kids college ready, but that is not the reality for all students,” he said. “While 32 percent of students enter four-year colleges and 35 percent enter two-year colleges or trade school, the other 30 percent go right to work.”
The education system puts 80 percent of its focus on 60 percent of the students, he noted.
“It’s not enough,” Kania said. “We want to flip the focus to provide the needed skills for that 30 percent.”
The district partners with St. Louis Community College for students to earn college credits while still in high school.
A computer integrated manufacturing, career exploration labs and Jobs for American Graduates now help PHS graduates enter high-paying jobs after graduation.
“We’re not just looking at a job,” Kania said, “but at a career where they can make a living.”
As part of the career and technical writing classes students build something with Legos. They then write instructions on how to build their model and ask someone to use their instructions to see if they can build the same model from the instructions.
A career pathways program connects high school students with business partners that teach students skills needed on the job.
Educators have identified a high demand for new workers in advanced manufacturing, health sciences and information technology.
The end goal is to expose educators to necessary workforce skills, integrate skills into existing curriculums, expose students to pathway options and better transition students to workforce or postsecondary options.