Meramec Valley R-III School District administrators say they will add something new to the comprehensive school improvement plan (CSIP) for the upcoming school year to enhance students’ learning experience.
Officials say the new elements support their belief in educating the whole child.
Superintendent Dr. John Mulford discussed the new elements to the plan at the June 27 school board meeting.
“We review the strategic plan each year,” he said. “But there is quite a bit more this year and we are excited about it.”
On the fourth page of the CSIP, under the title “Vision of Student Learning,” educators have added eight character traits.
The phrase: “These are MVR-III’s 8 Pillars of Success,” is highlighted in purple in the CSIP.
The eight character traits are communication, collaboration, creativity, critical thinking, citizenship, respectfulness, responsibility and resilience — which will be woven into every aspect of student learning.
“We will push these across the district,” Mulford said. “All buildings will emphasize and teach these eight character traits.”
The CSIP is put together by a group of district stakeholders, including teachers, grade-level chairs, program directors, citizens, parents and students.
The group’s mission was to review district performance standards, resources, the planning process and district goals.
One primary goal was to continuously monitor district efforts toward educating the whole child.
Each building created its own building school improvement plan (BSIP) that was included in the planning process.
The plan the group put together was completed and presented to the school board for approval June 27.
Target 1 is to increase student achievement so that all district students will graduate from college and/or be career ready.