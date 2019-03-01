The Meramec Valley R-III School District will partner with the Franklin County Health Department to make sure that students are vaccinated.
The district has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement with the health department so that qualifying students can receive vaccinations during school-based clinics.
The vaccination falls under the district’s student health services and requirements policy.
The district stipulates that it will provide for the health and physical well-being of students by establishing a districtwide coordinated student health services program.
The policy says that district nurses will ensure compliance with immunization requirements.