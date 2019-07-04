Meramec Valley School Board members voted to agree to the city of Pacific’s request to close out the East Osage community improvement district (CID).
The action took place at the June 27 school board meeting.
In order to terminate the CID, more than 50 percent of the property owners within the district, which represent more than 50 percent of the property, must vote for the termination.
The school district is one of the largest property owners in the East Osage CID, owning two parcels — the Pacific Intermediate School (former Meramec Valley Middle School) and the Community School.
Assistant Superintendent Tom Sauvage said closing out the CID would allow the city to keep its promise to voters and eliminate the special sales taxes that are in the CID districts after voters approved new special sales taxes for roads, stormwater and parks.
The city used the taxes collected by retailers in the CID district to fund the East Osage improvement project that included streets, sidewalks, gutters, vintage street lights and decorative trees from McDonald’s to the former Red Cedar Inn.
“Agreeing to close this out allows us to help the city,” Sauvage said. “It’s being a good neighbor.”
In the same meeting, the board agreed to convey a 5-foot strip of land beside the sidewalks that borders the Pacific Intermediate School on West Osage to allow MoDOT to improve the sidewalks in its 2020 Highway 66 improvement project.