The first detailed discussion between stakeholder groups and architects on how space in the Red Cedar Inn building will be used when it opens as a museum and welcome center took place May 22.
Members of the city’s tourism commission and the Meramec Valley History Museum and Genealogical Society (MVHMGS) met with architects from Patterhn Ives to discuss building space.
The firm was contracted to renovate the historic structure for public use with the primary goal of preserving the historical integrity of the building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Tony Patterson told stakeholders his firm and a group of structural engineers inspected every aspect of the building. Before moving forward with restoration drawings they needed to review how each section of the former restaurant would be used.
Jeff Titter, MVHMGS president, said he and representatives of the tourism commission and genealogy group, along with Marc Houseman with the Washington Historical Society, had toured the building.
The group determined that the best use of the building would be to have the welcome center material on the raised area to the right of the front entry, a gift shop in the room on the left, the genealogy archive in the former offices at the back of the building and the rest of the building for the museum exhibit.
“Mr. Houseman said the ideal place for genealogy is at the back of the building — then people who come to the building for genealogy would walk through the history exhibits,” Titter said.
Titter said he does not believe the building will house the entire museum collection and some storage would need to be included in the plan.
Patterson said space also will need restrooms, electrical equipment and storage.
Architects said they need to determine the number of people who would be in the building at peak times.
City Administrator Steve Roth said his preliminary plan for operation of the building called for one full-time staffer who would be responsible to keep the building open, using volunteers to operate the museum, genealogy library and welcome center.
The unanswered question was how many visitors would be in the building at one time.
Bill McLaren, tourism commission chair, said the number of passengers on a tour bus would be a good starting point.
“We have to imagine that a tour bus would pull up there,” McLaren said.
Patterson displayed a sketch that removed all of the walls in the main building that were not load bearing, which created an open exhibit space of 2,350 square feet. He said the logs, chinking and foundation are in good condition, but the inside floor structure needs to be reinforced.
Mayor Steve Myers said he wants the museum exhibits to be exciting enough to generate word-of-mouth promotion of the building. He said there are many Pacific residents who own private collections, such as arrowheads.
“Could there be a guest spot where residents could display these collections?” Myers asked.
Titter said the history group is open to any idea of what to exhibit in the building.
Anna Ives suggested that the group consider flexible displays in the center of the exhibit area so different exhibits can be rotated in.
Patterson said his team will look at the suggestions to create a proposed renovation plan, which they will bring to another stakeholders meeting.