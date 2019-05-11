A bridge that spans a creek between a main entrance road and the city’s two industrial parks is not strong enough to support the biggest semi-trucks that pass over it.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) wants new restrictions, new signs and a program to monitor traffic.
If truckers fail to observe the new restrictions, the city may have to close the bridge.
The Denton Road Bridge, which is located south of South Fourth Street on Denton Road, is a primary truck route between Osage Street and the city’s two industrial parks — Dailey Industrial Park and Midwest Industrial Park.
Last week, MoDOT’s bridge division notified the city that a critical inspection finding (CIF) on the bridge shows that the beams of the box culvert that supports the bridge have exhibited increasing amounts of deterioration over the last 10 years.
The ability of the beams to safely carry traffic is very likely to be significantly reduced, MoDOT said.
New signs must be posted at the bridge restricting traffic to one center lane and restricting weight load to 15 tons, the state said.
Alderman Ed Gass said the city might be able to improve the bridge. He said the city administrator should hire an engineer to study the beams.
“Those are hollow core beams,” he said. “We should have an engineer look at them to see if we can fill them with a substance and strengthen them.”
Aldermen approved Gass’ request for the city administrator to have an engineer look at the bridge beams, but the new restrictive signs still must go up.
MoDOT has set a deadline for installing new signs of May 17, according to Charles Dolejsi, MoDOT bridge inspector.
Dolejsi said MoDOT also wants to be notified when the signs are in place.
Following the changes, if truckers violate the lane restriction or load limit, MoDOT said the city must consider closing the bridge.
Brueggemann said he would meet the deadline for new signs.