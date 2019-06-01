The city will demolish three structures that were bought out after being seriously damaged in the 2015 and 2017 floods, including a church building and two former homes.
Aldermen awarded a contract to Tubbs & Sons Construction, Lonedell, for the demolition of the three buildings that were purchased in the city’s voluntary flood buyout program.
Buildings to be demolished are Mission Community Church building, 316 E. Central, and residential buildings at 708 S. Third and 402 S. Second streets.
Tubbs was the low bidder at a total cost of $43,297. Four other bids ranged in cost from $48,990 to $99,845.
In the FEMA/SEMA flood buyout program, once buildings are purchased and demolished the property is designated open space.