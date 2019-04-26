Residents on Thornton Road north of Interstate 44 have been pushing for the city to install deer crossing signs along the roadway to protect both motorists and wildlife.
They say the deer crossing signs are needed to provide a level of caution for motorists.
Mayor Steve Myers called for the signs at the April 16 board meeting. He said residents of Eagles View subdivision had talked to him about seeing deer crossing the road, especially during evening hours when people are returning home from work.
Residents report frequent sightings on the stretch of roadway near the entrance to Eagles View and the entrance to the Haue Valley public event venue where deer cross from the wooded area to the grassy valley.
Police Chief Matt Mansell said there have been no known accidents involving deer on that stretch of roadway but it is a known deer crossing.
“We see deer there all the time, especially in the evening,” Mansell said.
The Highway Patrol reports that there are 3,500 deer collisions in Missouri every year.
Public Works Commissioner Robert Brueggemann has ordered two deer crossing signs to be placed near the subdivision and public events venue.
“We’ll get the signs up as soon as they come in,” Brueggemann said.