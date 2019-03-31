The Meramec Valley R-III School Board accepted an offer and entered into a contract March 20 to sell the Community School property, 413 W. Union, to a St. Louis area contractor.
While under contract, details related to the purchase are considered confidential in case the sale is not finalized.
The company looking to purchase the Community School primarily focuses on industrial development, but also has divisions that pursue residential development and restoration of historical buildings.
The buyer has been instrumental in reviving the downtown area of St. Charles by restoring many of the aging facilities that lined the streets along the river.
Uses for the Community School facility are still in the analysis stage, but it will likely be small scale commercial, residential or a combination of the two.
In addition, the company intends to incorporate the rich history of the community into the design.
“The MVR-III School Board is excited to share this news with our community,” said board President Matt Trower. “Not only will the school district be receiving a fair price for the property, but the building will be fully restored in a way that we can all be proud of.”
The anticipated closing date is around the first of July. At that time, additional details will be released about the sale and the future plans for this beloved building.