Officials say they have ironed out the details of a new mini park adjacent to the government center that will alert motorists that the city of Pacific is the home of Bigfoot 4X4, the original monster truck.
Aldermen approved an agreement with Bigfoot 4X4, Inc, located at 2286 Rose Lane, to lease a specially constructed 1994 model Bigfoot Monster Truck that will be positioned near the electronic sign located across the entrance road from city hall that advertises Pacific events.
The words “Welcome to Pacific, Home of Bigfoot,” will be painted on the truck.
The cost of the lease, which is initially five years with one-year renewals, is $1 a year. The city also agrees to pay $10,000 of the $60,000 cost to modify the Bigfoot truck for the display.
The city hired DG2 Design to design, engineer and prepare construction documents for a mini park where visitors can walk to the Bigfoot exhibit and pose for photos.
The display includes a tree-lined walkway from the existing upper city hall parking lot. Visitors also will have access to the lower parking lot, on the west side of Hogan Drive from city hall.
The cost of the project is estimated at $110,000. The Pacific Tourism Committee had budgeted $40,000 toward design and construction of the display area, known as Bigfoot Plaza.
Aldermen approved a measure by voice vote to seek bids to develop the plaza.