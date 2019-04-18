By Pauline Masson
Pacific Missourian Editor
Residents who want to see a cleaner Pacific are invited to take part in a one-day event to pick up litter around the city.
The Pacific Beautification Committee is looking for volunteers to help with a Community Clean Up Day Saturday, April 27.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 8:30 a.m. at B & H Market, 2244 W. Osage.
Organizers will be provided with litter bags and assigned to specific areas of the city for volunteers to pick up litter from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The city will provide safety vests so motorists will be aware of what volunteers are doing. MoDOT will provide 100 trash bags for volunteers.
Volunteers will pick up discarded food cartons and other litter that is tossed onto the streets and sidewalks throughout the city.
This cleanup day is separate from the bulky trash pickup that picks up larger discarded items.
Volunteers are asked to return filled litter bags to the B & H lot if they have a truck and are able to do that. Bags also can be left in designated areas and notify organizers where they are located. City crews will pick them up on the following Monday.
“We’re hoping to get as many as 50 volunteers, Mayor Steve Myers said. “With that number I think we can make a big difference in the appearance of the city. I’ll bet we will be able to fill a dump truck with discarded litter.”
At noon April 27, the mayor will serve a gourmet hot dog lunch to volunteers.
Myers formed the beautification committee with a mission to single out individual projects that can improve the city.
The mayor said the mission of the beautification committee is to promote a cleaner, more attractive Pacific and increase awareness of environmental issues or cleanup opportunities that bring out volunteers to help be a part of the transformation.
The Community Clean Up Day is the committee’s first community event.
Beautification committee members are Angie Hardcastle, Amy Donovan, Heather Mulford, Doug Spitler, Samantha Stotler, Jo Schaper and Matt Lower. Samantha Stotler is chairing the event.
The committee meets at city hall on the first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are open to the public.