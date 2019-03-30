By Pauline Masson
Pacific Missourian Editor
The Pacific Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) has recommended approval for Little Ireland Coffee to expand its business at 125 N. First St.
Commissioners considered an application March 26 from Maria and Phil Brennan, owners of the 2-year-old coffeehouse, for a conditional use permit (CUP) to develop an outdoor patio, offer wine and beer by the drink, and provide musical entertainment.
The recommendation now goes to the board of aldermen for final approval.
The coffeehouse is located in the historic Thiebes Furniture building, which was completely remodeled for the business.
If approved by aldermen, the owners plan to renovate the outdoor area of the building to include seating for up to 72 people, an outside service counter, performance area for musical entertainment, decorative perimeter fencing with bench seating, updated landscaping and outdoor lighting.
Six times a year Little Ireland hosts Open Mic Nights where local talent provides musical entertainment, which might be hosted on the outside patio.
Owners also want to host a summer concert series featuring weekly entertainment one to two nights a week in May through October.
“It will be acoustical music, not bands,” Maria Brennan said.
Resident Nancy Omer spoke in favor of the expanded business.
“I live within walking distance and my office is a block away,” Omer said. “I love Little Ireland. It is a total asset to the whole downtown area. I was in there at 6:30 this morning. The place is so warm, welcoming, inviting and clean. It is what we all envisioned our downtown becoming.”
Little Ireland has an agreement with St. Bridget of Kildare to use its lot for parking when street parking is not available.
Commissioners voted 8-0 to recommend approval of the expansion with the addition of the hours included in the CUP. The hours will be Monday through Wednesday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Alcohol would be served after 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and after noon Sunday.
The measure now goes to the board of aldermen for final approval.