Pacific aldermen say it might be practical to write off old debts that appear to be uncollectible, but any money owed to the city that can be collected should be.
Officials said any individual who moved from one residence in the city to another, but owed a water bill on the previous address should pay the bill.
The discussion occurred at the May 7 board meeting after Collector Debbie Kelley presented a list of past due debts.
It was the same list she had previously presented to aldermen on April 2, which included four lists of delinquent debts.
The lists includes unpaid water bills, uncollected liens against property that changed hands after liens were placed, bills for cutting untended grass and for supplies provided for nuisance abatement as well as personal property and real estate taxes.
The list of delinquent debts totaled $70,704, including $10,967 in old property liens, $10,264 in delinquent sewer and water bills.
Alderman Herb Adams made a motion to write off water bills prior to 2012 and try to collect bills later than 2012.
Kelley said she would accept payment of any bills that come to her office, but she has no authority to go out and try to collect past due debts.
Recent past due water bills are dealt with by shutting off the water to the property, said City Administrator Steve Roth.
“We shut off water for nonpayment,” he said.
Shutting off the water for nonpayment could pose big problems for residents who are behind on their bills.
City Attorney Bob Jones said houses become uninhabitable with no water and Roth said it’s his recommendation that if there was no water service to a house it could no longer be occupied.
City Clerk Kim Barfield said at one time the city used a collection agency to collect some old debts, which was successful.
Roth said he had not reviewed the issue in detail since he was first appointed, but he now plans to tackle the issue.
“In discussions with Ms. Kelley it appears there may be areas of our operation that we need to address,” he said. “I plan to call a staff meeting next week to review and determine a plan going forward.”