City officials say it’s time for the city to take possession of the Red Cedar building at 1047 E. Osage St.
Pacific purchased the building Sept. 28 from Gallagher Mechanical, but postponed taking occupancy of the building for six months.
The city paid $290,000 for the structure, including $165,000 from the general fund and $125,000 from tourism taxes, with plans to use the building as a visitor center, history museum and genealogy center.
The city entered into an agreement to allow the seller, Gallagher Properties, to lease the building at a cost of $1,000 a month.
Now it is time for the city to take possession of the building, said Alderman Carol Johnson.
Speaking at the Feb. 19 board of aldermen meeting, Johnson said the city has not spent any money on the building since it was purchased. She said the building is deteriorating and the city needs to take responsibility.
During a recent walk-through of the bulding, Johnson said she was struck by the deteriorating condition of the structure.
“Since we bought the building we have spent no money maintaining it,” she said.
City Administrator Steve Roth said the board can invoke the termination clause in the lease at any time, which gives Gallagher 45 days to vacate the building.
Johnson said to be fair the city should consider the amount and scope of materials Gallagher has in the building, which might require more than the 45 days to move out of the building.
“I think it might take a good 90 days or more to empty the building,” she said.
Aldermen voted to notify Gallagher to move his business out of the building by June 28.
Johnson also said that the possible merger of St. Louis city and county should not stop the city’s attention to the building, which is located in St. Louis County.
“Even if we decide not to spend funds to renovate the building until we know more about the merger, we can still clean it up, make minor repairs and use it for some purpose,” she said. “It might not be as fancy as we had hoped, but it can be put to use. People on Route 66 would still stop there and walk inside.”