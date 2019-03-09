Surface water that plagues residents in Hogan subdivision could be channeled underground if the city completes improvements identified in an engineering report.
Engineer Dan Rahn proposed a five-street improvement plan at the March 5 board meeting that would take stormwater underground.
Storm drain lines were installed in the subdivision, but are not large enough or deep enough and they stop short of the creek that borders the west side of the development.
Resident Mark Davis said water collects in yards and along the streets “every time it rains.”
Alderman Ed Gass said stormwater problems in the area had been prevalent prior to the development of the subdivision.
“The ground is as flat as can be,” Gass said. “There’s no way for the water to drain to the creek.”
Rahn said an issue at Payne and Union causes water to run down across the street into a yard and behind homes.
The engineer said he approached the needed improvements in two phases.
Phase 1 includes curbs and gutters along a portion of Union Street, all of Phelan Street and St. Louis Street from Payne west to the dead end. The existing sewer line along West Louis Street would be replaced with a new larger pipe that is installed at a deeper level and extends from Phelan Street to empty into the creek.
Rahn prepared the plan after Aldermen Herb Adams and Gass called for immediate action on stormwater improvements for the subdivision.
Adams said the plan came out larger and more costly than he and Gass had anticipated, but he feels it’s important to move forward with Phase 1.
Engineering for the first phase would cost approximately $40,000, Rahn said. Construction costs to install the improvements would be about $285,000.
City Administrator Steve Roth said there is only $250,000 available and he’s not comfortable with spending the entire line item on one project. But with sales tax revenue he said there would be enough money available to pay for the work.
Roth also said he agrees with the engineer’s approach to bring the entire project to the board of aldermen in a two-phase proposal.
Adams said officials had told citizens they were serious about completing street and stormwater projects now.
“I think we’re asking the voters to trust our intent on what we would do with tax money if they pass Prop S,” Adams said. “This is an opportunity to show we are serious about the infrastructure of Pacific. This is a problem that has been before the city for a long time.”
On a motion by Gass, with Alderman Gregg Rahn abstaining, the board ordered that Rahn do the engineering on Phase 1 with the intent to develop plans and bid documents when he is finished.