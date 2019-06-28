Officials say they will move forward with a limited number of street repairs in the 2019 construction season as they wait for Prop S funds to start coming in October.
The city will request bids to improve five streets this summer, including Indian Warpath Drive, West Union Street and three streets in the Hawthorne Subdivision.
The discussion took place at the June 18 board of aldermen meeting.
In addition to the street resurfacing projects, city crews will make pavement repairs to Payne Street, which will be resurfaced in 2020.
Dave Christiansen, with Cochran, is overseeing the work as part of the pavement improvement plan adopted earlier this year.
Christiansen suggested that the city chip and seal the east end of Union Street but aldermen rejected the suggestion. They said the use of chip and seal in 2015 had brought numerous complaints from citizens.
Christiansen has put together a five-year plan to improve streets throughout the city that can be put into effect after the city begins to receive funds from the special transportation tax that voters approved in April.