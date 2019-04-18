The East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGW) is putting together a plan to help communities mitigate disasters, such as floods and Pacific area residents are invited to look at the plan Thursday, May 23, at 5 p.m. at city hall.
The overall mission of the plan is to help local governments and citizens know what to do when disaster strikes.
EWGW is working with the city of St. Louis and the Missouri counties of Franklin, Jefferson, St. Charles and St. Louis to revise and update the St. Louis Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan for the next five years, 2020-2025.
The city of Pacific will host the workshop to introduce the plan to the public and ask for input from citizens.
The meeting will provide an overview of the planning process and invite recommendations from local government officials and citizens to identify priority issues and actions to help reduce risk from future natural disasters.
The goal of the plan is to identify actions that governments and individuals can take to protect people and property from natural hazards such as floods, severe storms and extreme temperatures.
City officials will participate in a hazard mitigation workshop earlier that day at Pacific City Hall at 2 p.m. Beginning at 5 p.m., the public is invited to view the plan and offer comments.
The plan will present information about natural disasters, levels of risk and strategies for local governments and school districts to take to reduce the adverse effects of natural hazards.
Floods, tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, severe winter or summer weather, drought, earthquake, dam failure or wildfires are all considered natural hazards.
The goal of the planning process is to identify the key actions and opportunities for each jurisdiction, but implementation of the plan is voluntary.
Limited federal funding is available to help local communities in advance preparation for some natural disasters. But funding is only available to communities that adopt the plan by resolution passed by the ocal jurisdiction or governing body.
The plan is being developed on behalf of municipalities, counties and school districts in Missouri, and will be guided by a working group made up of a representative from each county and a municipal representative from each county, along with a school district representative and a representative of Community Organizations Active in Disasters (COAD).