Mayor Steve Myers said the city of Pacific is not sitting idle as plans move forward for Better Together, the proposed St. Louis city and county merger.
Speaking to a full house of business leaders at the March 28 Chamber of Commerce meeting at the Tri-County Senior Center, Myers said he has attended Jefferson City conferences on the subject, met with a coalition of Missouri mayors who fear the proposal and met with Municipal League of St. Louis that represents 95 cities in St. Louis County.
Myers said he has spoken to Better Together proponents who offered no encouragement that Pacific might have a voice in the merger.
“I asked them if anyone would reach out to us and they said the Missouri voters would decide,” he said. “I took that to mean that Pacific would have no input.”
The measure is set to go before all Missouri voters as a constitutional amendment in November 2020.
If the merger is approved, incorporating all of St. Louis County into the new Metropolitan City of St. Louis, the eastern city limit of Pacific would be at Neosho Street, immediately east of the Meramec Ambulance District.
The East Osage Plaza, East Osage Business Park, U.S. Silica Plant, Jensen’s Point Park and Red Cedar Inn building would all be located in the new Metropolitan City of St. Louis.
Pacific currently collects approximately $500,000 in that area of the city, which would fall under the control of the new metropolitan city.
A campaign to pass the amendment is being aided by billionaire Rex Sinquefield, who has pledged $25 million to help convince Missouri voters to approve the merger.
Many of the municipalities in St. Louis County oppose the measure that would end local government as it exists today.
Myers said he was encouraged after spending March 27 in Jefferson City where he heard proposed pieces of new legislation that would favor Pacific.
HJR 54, sponsored by Rep. Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis, would require a majority vote to be held in both the proposed new political subdivision territory and the existing county or city.
Promoters of the merger sought a statewide vote because they openly feared that a ballot measure limited to voters in the city and county would not pass.
HCR 25, sponsored by Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-St. Louis, asks the House and Senate to oppose a statewide vote or legislative mandate of the reorganization of the governments of St. Louis city and county, and to not take a position on the issue.
HJR 43, sponsored by Rep. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, D-St. Louis, would make the city of St. Louis a part of St. Louis County and provide that the city shall exist in the same manner as any other city in the county.
Numerous private citizens testified in support of this measure, including representatives from the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis, St. Louis Police Chiefs Association, City of Moline Acres, City of Bridgeton, University City and the Missouri Municipal League.
“We do have friends in the state who are working to help us,” Myers said. “There is also an effort to raise campaign funds to help defeat the measure. We may not reach the $25 million pledged to support it but we will raise a hefty sum.”