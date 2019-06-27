Property owners who don’t cut their grass or paint their porch will face faster and stiffer action as officials step up the process of acting on code violations.
People who store derelict vehicles in their yards and businesses that store materials in plain sight will also be targeted.
Aldermen gave final approval to a new ordinance that gives City Administrator Steve Roth full authority to order nuisance properties repaired or demolished and they say they want him to begin to act on the process immediately.
The discussion took place at the June 18 board meeting after Alderman Herb Adams said the city was acting too slowly when violations are observed.
Adams offered a list of properties where he said he had observed violations.
Other aldermen also voiced concerns about the appearance of some properties.
They said they had observed grass and weed violations, derelict vehicles stored in yards, materials stored in front of businesses and houses with peeling paint and mold. Even burned-out houses are allowed to remain unrepaired or are not demolished.
Mayor Steve Myers was caught off guard by the list of complaints. He said his administration has made it a priority to improve the appearance of the city.
Myers said he would meet Wednesday morning with staff members to review code enforcement practices and address aldermen’s concerns.
He later told The Missourian that a two-hour meeting to review code enforcement practices took place at city hall June 19. Present were Myers, Adams, Roth, Anna Hodge, city engineer; and Gary Watson, code enforcement officer.
The discussion in the meeting revealed that code enforcement had been aware of many of the violations mentioned by aldermen and had sent notices to property owners.
Once property owners receive a notice they are allowed a number of days to correct the violation. If they do not act a summons is issued requiring them to appear in municipal court, which also involves a waiting period. If the municipal judge acts against the property owner, again they are given a certain number of days to correct the violation.
“There may be as many as 100 properties that have received notices to abate nuisances,” Myers said. “Everyone has to go through the process.”
Myers also said that the city does not have adequate technology for the code enforcement officer to monitor all the cases and he is tracking them one at a time manually. He now has to search through a series of folders to give the status of a nuisance on any individual property.
“We can purchase computer software that will allow him to enter the complaint, notice and action as it occurs on each property,” Myers said.
“Then he can tell in an instant the status of each situation. Aldermen, too, would be allowed to check on a particular property and see where the process stands.”
Myers said he also asked Hodge and Watson to draft a written procedure for dealing with violations.
We’ll bring that back to the board of aldermen so everyone knows what to expect,” Myers said. “And we’ll bring it to the public so property owners know what to expect.”