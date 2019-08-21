The Pacific Board of Aldermen introduced a new bill that will increase the rate of water and sewer usage at its Tuesday, Aug. 6, meeting.
The bill calls for the establishment of a user charge system for the city of Pacific to provide the funds needed to pay for all expenses associated with the city’s water system.
It’s for a resident’s actual use of the water and the sewer.
The increased rates start on adoption of the ordinance with additional increases in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
A second reading needs to be approved before the bill passes, which could happen at the next scheduled board meeting Tuesday, Aug. 20.
If the new rates are approved, a household using 5,000 gallons a month will see its water bill go up from the current $15.18 to $22.10 a month, an increase of 45 percent.
By 2023, that would take rates for 5,000-gallon households to $28.25.
Officials note that this would be the first increase in city water rates since 2005. The proposed new rates are higher than in some area cities.
A household using 5,000 gallons of water a month pays $13.82 in Washington, $14.94 a month in Eureka and $15.85 a month in Union.
Two area cities have water costs higher than the proposed new monthly charge. Water costs for households using 5,000 gallons a month in St. Clair are $26.72 and $28.79 in Sullivan.
The proposed rate increase would apply to all water users in the city with no provisions for high volume users.
Lease Purchase Bill
The board also had a first reading of a bill that would approve a tax-exempt equipment lease purchase with First State Community Bank.
The city wants to lease purchase two 2019 Ford F-150 police cars, an excavator, a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee, two International Navistars, a John Deere backhoe loader, a Dodge Ram 1500, a lawn mower and a generator. The total cost is $57,839.76.
City Administrator Steve Roth said the cost is less than the city budgeted for.
A second reading will be held at the Aug. 20 meeting.