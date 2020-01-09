Applications for the first-ever Pacific parks superintendent candidates are due Jan. 10.
This is the first time the city will have an employee dedicated to overseeing the operation and maintenance of its five parks, facilities, buildings and grounds.
The position was made possible in part by Pacific voter approval in April 2019 of a new half-cent sales tax for parks and stormwater purposes. The starting annual salary of the role is budgeted at $45,000. The job benefits include health insurance and the Missouri LAGERS defined benefit pension plan.
Ideally the superintendent would start work in time to participate in the city’s new parks and recreation master planning initiative, and just after city officials engaged Westport Pools of Maryland Heights to inspect and complete an audit of the municipal pool facility at 690 W. Congress St.
According to the job description, the new superintendent will supervise other park staffers, manage park payroll, create budgets, and handle bidding and procurement.
The superintendent also will be the point of contact for sports groups, other organizations, park vendors and suppliers who wish to use the city’s parks.
Park areas include Blackburn Park Scenic Overlook, Adams Garden, Jensen’s Point Scenic Overlook, Liberty Field Park and Pacific Community Park.
Pacific City Administrator Steve Roth said the new manager will work closely with the city’s park board volunteers. Current board members are Rob Arnold, Ryan Schaecher, Mike Vernaci, Brett Rossomano, Tammy Miles, Matt Woodruff, Craig Moore, Joe Gildehaus and Heather Filley, with liaison Alderman Andrew Nemeth.
Parks Master Plan
St. Louis consultants Planning Design Studio recently was awarded management of the parks master planning project. The study includes a thorough inventory and assessment of the parks grounds, buildings and facilities.
Filley, who is park board president, said the consultants are starting with the parks portion of a city master plan completed 2 1/2 to three years ago.
“They’re looking at those ideas and will see if the citizens want to refresh any of them,” she added.
New public input will be sought at critical stages of the process, and feedback also will be gathered from online surveys.
Roth said the parks master plan work is in the early data collection phase, with city officials working on park assessment forms to be used by Planning Design Studio specialists.
On Dec. 13, he announced an open public forum/workshop will be hosted Monday, Jan. 27, at city hall, 300 Hoven.
The master plan process is slated to culminate in a strategic document with short- and long-term park improvements, along with cost estimates and recommended implementation details.
Pool/Aquatic Facility
Geotechnical and engineering factors regarding the city pool were included in the audit. Westport Pools representatives suggested testing the pool’s concrete shell to determine the extent of its integrity and issues related to its water loss. Cost of the testing was $13,970.
“The pool is a huge concern,” said Filley. “We’re waiting to get the outcome of the core samplings to see if we can even open the pool this year.”
The initial pool report was completed Dec. 6, and Westport Pools representatives discussed results with park board members Jan. 6. Aldermen also are scheduled to be briefed during January.
The city’s current pool was designed in 1979. The approximate size of the L-shaped pool is 5,400 square feet with six lap lanes at 25 meters and a deep end with 1-meter diving stand.
One of Westport Pool’s observations was that pool water reported to be cloudy during normal operation, which meant the existing 8-hour or 10-hour water turnover rate is not sufficient to meet present swimmer demands.
Westport representatives stated current state and county health departments require a 6-hour turnover rate maximum.
Westport recommended a list of seven steps for immediate pool repair before the 2020 swim season, which totaled $46,200. It listed another 13 overall repair steps totaling $1,173,810.
Renovation pool costs with select upgrades suggested by Westport were $1,785,410. But the vision of a potential aquatic facility with a spray pad, shade structures, climbing wall, water basketball court, deck with overhead lighting and bathhouse is under discussion among Pacific representatives.
Westport’s estimated cost to demolish the existing facility and replace it with these new amenities is $3.8 million.
Roth said public feedback on the pool issue will be sought as part of the master park planning process.