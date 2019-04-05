Voters approved Pacific’s two sales tax proposals handily in the April 2 election.
A total of 790 votes were cast for Prop P, which was approved by a resounding 74.56 percent with 589 yes votes to 25.44 percent or 201 no votes.
The new tax promises to bring in $400,000 annually for parks and stormwater improvements.
A total of 788 votes were cast for Prop S, which was approved by 71.95 percent with 567 yes votes to 221 no votes or 28.05 percent.
This tax is expected to bring in $400,000 for street improvements and stormwater control.
Passage of these two special sales taxes that total a 1 percent increase, triggers a promise by officials to phase out the three community improvement districts (CIDs), which each collect a 1-cent special sales tax. The new measures will result in no increase in local sales taxes.
Aldermen
All three aldermen, who ran unopposed, regained their seats Tuesday.
Gregg Rahn, Ward 1, received 230 votes; Carol Johnson, Ward 2, received 291 votes; and Andy Nemeth, Ward 3, received 230 votes.
School Board
Tim Richardson was returned to the school board, capturing one of the open seats. Lou Vondera won the second seat.
Richardson received 883 votes for 32.2 percent of the votes. Vondera received 680 votes or 24.8 percent of the votes.
The other candidates were Laura Riegler, who received 20.20 percent of the votes with a total of 554 votes; Tracy Whitehead, 12.87 percent with 353 votes; Fred Kuhn, 5.4 percent with 148 votes; and Roger Wiersma, 4.12 percent with 113 votes.
Fire District
Incumbent Chris Wymer retained his seat on the Pacific Fire District Board, capturing 675 votes or 57.06 percent of the votes.
His opponent Tom Grgic received 504 votes or 42.60 percent.
Ambulance
Shelby Cox won the open Meramec Ambulance District seat for Subdistrict 1, with 282 votes or 71.57 percent of the votes.
Dan Leslie received 109 votes or 27.66 percent.
Police Chief Matt Mansell, whose name did not appear on the ballot because he was unopposed, was seated on Meramec Ambulance District, Subdistrict 2.