By Pauline Masson
Pacific Missourian Editor
Starting this week, engineers will begin conducting peak flow and capacity studies of two sewer lift stations and plan improvements that would minimize sewer backups in several city neighborhoods.
Following heavy rains residents of the Cedars subdivision and some properties on the east end of St. Louis Street have experienced sewer backups in basements. Hawthorne subdivision residents and properties on West St. Louis Street also see occasional backups.
A study has been ordered to determine how sewer infrastructure improvements could solve the backup problem.
The first step is to study the flow lines of wastewater entering the two stations, determine the peak flow capacity and estimate peak flow based on available flow meter data.
Aldermen approved two contracts with CM Archer Group consulting engineers at their June 4 board meeting to prepare preliminary engineering reports for two lift stations.
The costs for the reports are $20,693 for Lift Station 1 at 408 E. Congress St. and $47,890 for Lift Station 2 at 900 Jefferson St. The study is expected to take four months.
Alderman and former public works director Ed Gass called for the studies, saying engineers can help identify the most effective flow to the sewage lagoon.
Focus will be on peak flows in the areas upstream of each of the two stations.
The engineer is being asked to determine the capacity of the gravity sewer upstream of the lift station and determine the capacity of the 16-inch force main receiving flows from Lift Station 2 and Lift Station 5.
Engineers will survey and determine flow lines of 50 manholes upstream of Lift Station 2, which serves the Cedars subdivision, Pacific High School and the industrial park all the way to the Brush Creek Sewer District tie-in.
Engineers will survey and determine flow lines of 15 manholes upstream of Lift Station 1, which serves the area along St. Louis Street in Downtown Pacific.
Gass said the area that is particularly troublesome is the alley behind the firstblock of St. Louis Street, east of First Street.
Engineers are asked to estimate peak flow in the sewer shed based on previously collected flow meter data, develop recommendations for the improvements necessary to manage peak flows and minimize sanitary sewer overflows and design a new force main railroad bore and tie-in from the proposed Lift Station 5.
“The CM Archer people look like they are particularly knowledgeable and I think they’re going to come up with some recommendations that can help things,” Gass said.