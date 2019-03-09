The city public works commissioner wants the city to ban southbound left turns from South Fourth Street onto Pacific Street.
Speaking at the March 5 board meeting, Robert Brueggemann asked for one of the aldermen to sponsor a bill that would outlaw the left turn and authorize his department to erect no left-turn signs.
Police Chief Matt Mansell said there is no history of accidents at the intersection, but Brueggemann said the potential for accidents is present.
BNSF tracks extending in a northeast, southwest direction cross both South Fourth and Pacific streets at a steep angle at the intersection. There are no crossing gates or signals on either street.
Motorists drive alongside the tracks from just south of West Congress to the intersection.
“It’s the only place in the city where cars drive alongside railroad tracks and turn onto the tracks,” Brueggemann said.
Alderman Carol Johnson agreed that intersection is dangerous when trains approach and said she would sponsor the bill.
City attorney Bob Jones was asked to bring a draft of a bill to the next meeting.