One of the benefits of Prop P, the special one-half-cent sales tax that voters approved April 2, may be the creation of a new head of the city park system.
“We may have a park superintendent,” City Administrator Steve Roth said.
Speaking at the April 17 board meeting, he noted the role would give the park board a city liaison to manage operation of the city’s parks.
Roth said he was recommending adding a full-time employee for the park department in the budget beginning July 1 before Prop P revenue begins to come in January 2020.
He said the city is in good financial condition and the additional full-time employee will be included in the park budget request that aldermen will see May 7.
Included in the city park system are City Park, Blackburn Park, Adams Garden, Liberty Field, Jensen’s Point, the undeveloped park south of Brush Creek and the undesignated Red Cedar Park site.
Although not designated as part of the park system, the city also manages a growing list of green space properties acquired through flood buyouts.
A park superintendent could be assigned the responsibility and authority for grass cutting, park maintenance and improvements, managing park fields and pavilions, and ensuring that facilities are in good condition and helping to prepare for special events held in the parks.
A major consideration could also be the responsibility to manage the trees and plants in the parks.
The city will not begin to receive new sales tax money from Prop P until January 2020.
Roth said he intends to run the existing parks and swimming pool out of the parks stormwater fund created with Prop P money.
Roth said he would recommend that the city work on park maintenance during year one of Prop P funds and determine what capital project to focus on after a parks and stormwater professional planning is completed.