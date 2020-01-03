For more than a dozen years, Pacific residents have heard promises of a riverfront trail along the Meramec River. Now, thanks to a federal grant awarded to the Magi Foundation, construction on a section of trail is set to begin.
Aldermen approved an agreement Dec. 17 with Magi Foundation to construct a bridge over Brush Creek as part of the first leg of the Pacific Riverwalk Trail that will be open to the public.
The Foundation received a federal recreational trail grant in the amount of $150,000, which it wants to use to construct a hiking, biking, equestrian bridge east of Highway O, where hikers and bikers would cross Brush Creek.
Old Highway O, which once included a bridge, is still there.
The Magi Foundation agreed to a $165,513 match to the grant for a total project budget of $315,513.
The agreement between the city and Magi Foundation authorizes the city to perform the necessary contracts, permits and other forms to administer the grant.
The Magi Foundation will engineer and construct the trail and will donate it to the city of Pacific when it is completed.
The recreational trails program is a federally-funded assistance program authorized by the U.S. Congress under the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act. Its purpose is to help states provide and maintain recreational trails and trail-related facilities.
Although the FAST act is authorized for both motorized and nonmotorized recreational use, officials stressed that the Pacific Riverwalk Trail will be a hiking, biking, equestrian trail only.
Mayor Steve Myers got caught in an issue during the discussion because his name was on the grant application, which was dated Sept. 12, 2017, when he was vice president of the Magi Foundation.
“I have a concern that your name is on the application,” Alderman Carol Johnson said.
Myers pushed back saying he had previously served as vice president of the Magi Foundation, but he resigned from the organization when he was elected mayor. He said he did not want any misconception that the city was involved in the grant application.
Myers said the funds were a Magi Foundation, MoDNR, federal trails program grant and the city had no financial involvement in the transaction with the exception that the city would have a riverwalk trail when the work is completed. He also said the city might incur minimal expenses if city workers are asked to perform part of the work constructing the trail.
Alderman Herb Adams raised concerns about the city participating in building a trail on property that the city does not own.
Myers said MoDOT owns the property and gives easements for its use. Myers said he had spoken with MoDOT representatives who said there is no problem of people going on their right of way.
City Attorney Bob Jones said he thinks it’s fine for the city to participate.
“Ninety days after it is finished, ownership of the trail will be turned over to the city,” Jones said.
The proposed trail is located on a MoDOT right of way, but will involve an easement for public use of the trail when it is open to the public.