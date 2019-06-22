The old frame house that sits at the southeast corner of North First and Osage streets must be moved to make way for a planned street improvement.
But city officials say they hope to find a way to save the home.
Moving the building will make way for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) 2020 improvements on Route 66 that includes widening First Street at this intersection. The project is part of a plan to improve truck traffic headed for the city’s industrial parks on South Denton Road.
The city purchased the property in April for $100,000, using funds from the East Osage Street commercial improvement district (CID).
The discussion of what to do with the building took place at the June 18 board of aldermen meeting.
Officials have studied the structure and the property. They say there is room on the lot to move the building to the southeast corner. But officials are unsure of what would occupy the building once it is moved.
A request for proposal (RFP) to move the building back to make way for the street widening will soon be published in the newspaper.
The 2 1/2-story house with its intricate gabled roof and wraparound front porch has ties to Pacific’s railroad heyday. It is one of dozens of large frame homes built in the late 19th century when Pacific was a railroad boomtown. Many have been torn down.
“That house was known as the Aunt Kate O’Connell house,” local historian Sue Reed said. “I’m not sure whose aunt she was.”
Marcia Carrigan and her twin sister, the late Marcella Hoeflinger, spent two weeks every summer there as children. They were born in a house a stone’s throw away at 411 N. Columbus Street. Their father was a Missouri Pacific Railroad conductor.
Following the 1922 railroad strike his job moved to St. Louis and he moved the family there but the twins came back to Pacific each summer for school vacation and stayed in the house with Aunt Kate.
“She wasn’t really our aunt. She was just a close family friend,” Carrigan said. “It was a nice house. Aunt Kate lived on the first floor. Chick Sally and his wife Ruth lived on the second floor.”
Sally was the Frisco Railroad agent famous for the horehound candy that engineers would stop for.
A house at 222 N. First Street was part of a cluster of homes of Pacific’s former leading families that are still in existence.
On the northeast corner of the intersection former Mayor Albert Koppitz’ two-story home has been renovated and is now occupied by Farmers Insurance.
Directly east of that the iconic Queen Anne house that mayor Clarence Mayle moved from Union Street was also recently renovated and is now occupied by England Company.
On the northwest corner of the intersection three historic houses still exist, the Mauthe brick home and frame home, now painted blue with green trim, face North First Street. Both have been renovated and are occupied as residences.
Directly behind the blue and green Mauthe house sits the brick home of Benjamin Smith, the man who drove the first train to Pacific.
“I think all these houses were built in the 1890s,” Reed said. “There were many more. The four distinctive homes that gave Columbus Street the name Silk Stocking Row are all gone.”
Alderman Herb Adams said it’s vital that the city do everything it can to save the O’Connell house. He compared the significance of the decision on the future of the structure with the loss of the former brick railroad depot that sat on First Street south of St. Louis Street.
“One of the biggest mistakes we made as a city was to allow the railroad depot to be torn down. It should have been saved,” Adams said. “We as a city didn’t think that way during that time. There are only so many buildings in Pacific that justify our history and should mean something to us. That building (222 N. First Street) is one.”
Adams said there are many things that building could be used for.
“Let’s get some ideas out there and find out what that building could be used for,” Adams said.
Mayor Steve Myers said he also wants to save the house. He asked City Administrator Steve Roth seek RFPs to solicit firms to bid on moving the structure.
“Maybe one of the bidders would come up with ideas on how the building could be used,” Myers said.