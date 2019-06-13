Aldermen were introduced to the new Pacific city engineer at the June 4 meeting.
Anna Hodge has been selected for the role that combines a range of city administrative responsibilities She began her duties June 10.
Hodge has a civil engineering degree and is an engineer in training (EIT), working toward her registered Professional Engineer (P.E.) licensure.
As city engineer, Hodge will fill the role of the former public works director who resigned in November 2018, along with other duties.
Her salary is $65,000.
The new city engineer will supervise land development, the planning and building department, building inspections, code enforcement, nuisance abatement, the public works department and the city’s solid waste management.
“She will perform a variety of supervisory, administrative, technical and professional work in planning, organizing, directing and supervising the physical land development activities of the city,” said City Administrator Steve Roth.
Her duties also will include supervising and directing the planning and building departments, the public works department, coordinating the department’s infrastructure planning and budgeting activities with the administration department and provide oversight of the city’s solid waste management ordinance.
Hodge said she believes working for the city is a normal transition from her military service and engineering background and will be rewarding.
“Engineering is fact based and I’m familiar with the process of building codes,” she said. “I’m looking forward to working with the staff.”
Hodge and her husband, Frank Kurtz, live in St. Ann. They have two children, Frank, age 3, and Oliver, 1.