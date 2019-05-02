City public works crews are in the process of installing new traffic signs and gearing up to upgrade street markings as part of a pedestrian and motorist safety program, said Mayor Steve Myers.
The citywide program is looking at a street-by-street traffic pattern to increase the safety of pedestrians, drivers and cyclists, Myers said.
“Traffic safety is hugely important to us as a city,” he said.
Now that winter weather has left for certain, city crews will tackle a series of pavement markings and traffic signs, said Robert Brueggemann, public works director.
Typically, the city improves painted street markings with city crews, but looks to outside vendors to apply thermoplastic.
“If it is just paint, we do that in-house,” Brueggemann said. “But the thermoplastic requires heat and we have a contractor come out and do that.”
First on the list is replacing street markings on Thornton Road at Viaduct Street that have faded to almost nothing.
“We’ll replace the stop bars, arrows and lane lines into and out of Pilot Truck Stop,” Brueggemann said. “The thermoplastic costs more than paint but lasts a lot longer.”
The mayor added that another piece of the safety effort is to examine every railroad crossing in the city to make sure all the striping is in good condition and visible to motorists.
“These have been ignored for some time,” Myers said. “I’ve asked Robert (Brueggemann) to do the worst first, but we want to make sure that every crossing is as safe as possible.”
Also included in the safety program is the need for additional ADA accessible sidewalks throughout the city.
“We have some places where people have to get into the street,” Myers said. “We need to tackle those areas first to keep handicapped people on the sidewalk.”
The mayor said he and Police Chief Matt Mansell are coordinating an effort to get a stoplight at Indian Warpath Drive where it enters West Osage. It’s a spot where some of the city’s youngest motorists drive every day when school is in session.
“If we can get a stoplight there we’ll increase the safety of motorists entering Pacific High School,” said Myers, who also is coordinating with Eureka Police Chief Mike Wiegand in an effort to reduce the speed limit on Route 66 between Eureka and Pacific.
“Development on that stretch of highway has increased traffic,” Myers said. “We’re talking to MoDOT. If we can get the speed limit lowered from 55 to 45, I think it will have a great impact on safety.”
Brueggemann said his department has installed deer crossing signs on North Thornton Road near the entrance to Eagles View subdivision.
Crews will paint a crosswalk on Industrial Drive near the entrance to Candlewick Lane, in front of ATI.
New stop signs have been ordered for Husky Way northbound traffic at Industrial Drive; Pacific Estates Drive, southbound traffic at Thornton Street and Heritage Farms Drive, westbound at Highway N.
Alderman Andy Nemeth said he would like to see crosswalks painted on the street surface for pedestrians who cross Thornton Road, Hogan Road, the Interstate 44 entrance and exit ramps as they head to the restaurants on West Osage.
Nemeth said painted crosswalks would go a long way toward addressing safety in a high-traffic area where the mix of personal vehicles, semis entering and leaving a truck stop and pedestrians move in close proximity.
He said he observes pedestrians navigating through traffic as he drives through the intersection daily.
“It’s a very dangerous place to walk,” Nemeth said.
MoDOT has targeted that intersection when the state improves the I-44 westbound exit ramp and resurfaces Route 66 through Pacific in 2020.
Judy Wagner, MoDOT area engineer, said 2020 plans call for the state to widen Viaduct Street under I-44 and add a northbound left-turn lane onto the westbound I-44 on ramp.
“This intersection will become a three-way stop sign controlled intersection,” she said. “All directions will stop with stop signs.”
Wagner is scheduled to bring the plan to the Pacific Board of Aldermen meeting May 7.
The street department spends $400,000 a year and safety markings are just one of the items the department maintains.
As funds start to come in from the Prop S special sales tax in January 2020, the city will have greater opportunity to tackle the whole range of traffic safety issues, Myers said.