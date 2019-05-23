With the summer construction season in full swing, residents will see city crews in their lime green vests or T-shirts throughout the city in coming weeks as they tackle a 22-item list of public works projects.
Public Works Director Robert Brueggemann provided The Missourian with the list. He said he has been adding to the list as the lingering cold weather and rain played out.
Finishing new sidewalks on South Fourth Street near the Lions Club, first on the list, was completed last week.
New sidewalks also will be installed at 206 W. Union at St. Bridget Parish and in front of 603, 609, 613 and 516 N. Columbus St.
A new curb and sidewalk will be installed on the south side of the street at 203 S. Union St.
Old curbs will be torn out and replaced at 101 E. Union, near D’Angelos; on the east side of Columbus Street; on the east side of 120 E. Osage at Lu’s Pools; and on Second Street at St. Bridget’s.
Existing curbs will be repaired at Franklin and Columbus; the north side of Third Street north of St. Louis Street; and at 119-137 W. St. Louis St. near Brown Jerry’s.
Hydrants will be replaced at 25 Cedar Crest and 343 Highland. Some hydrants also will be painted.
A new culvert pipe will be installed behind 1701, 1705 and 1707 Hawthorne.
A series of ditches are scheduled for cleaning, including ditches on North Fifth Street, north of Walnut Street, and ditches south of Jefferson Street on both sides of the street to south First Street.
Crews also are scheduled to repair handrails at the police department, raise a manhole on North Second Street, remove old disc aerators from lagoon cells, reinstall with new feeder tubing, reinstall rest of guide cables, pour new anchors for floating cover, replace softener control at Well 1 and replace bad sections of handicap ramp at the city swimming pool.