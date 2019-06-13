The city is considering tough measures on buildings that are considered dangerous or a nuisance.
Aldermen gave preliminary approval to an ordinance pertaining to the abatement of nuisance buildings at the June 4 meeting.
The proposed new law gives the city administrator and building commissioner authority to request an inspection of any property that they “deem it advisable.”
The rules apply to buildings that are occupied or unoccupied. Although the ordinance is aimed at buildings that have been damaged by fire, wind or other cause, buildings that are dilapidated or in disrepair also are included.
Aldermen gave preliminary approval to an ordinance that lays out a list of reasons why a building could be identified as dangerous or a nuisance.
The proposed law gives the city administrator sole authority to determine if buildings must be repaired or demolished. The only appeal is through the Franklin County Circuit Court.
Buildings that have been damaged by any cause that renders them dangerous to the life, safety, morals or general health and welfare of any occupant or other person are declared detrimental and may be subject to demolition.
The city administrator can order repairs or demolition of a building if any of the following conditions are found:
If the building’s condition is declared to be detrimental to the health, safety and welfare of city residents and may be subject to demolition;
Buildings with parts that have detached or deteriorated that could fall on public way or other property;
Buildings that are unsafe or unsanitary and likely to cause sickness or disease of occupants;
Buildings that harbor rats, stray animals or vermin, buildings with sanitary facilities inadequate to protect health of occupants;
Buildings where interior walls buckle, the foundation shows 33 percent or more deterioration; or for improperly distributed loads on the floors;
Buildings under construction where no work has been done in 90 days;
Buildings being demolished where no work has been done for 14 days;
Uninhabited buildings that are unlocked or that have open door, window, wall or roof; and
Buildings with inadequate escape in case of fire or catastrophe.
If the building commissioner or inspector finds any of these conditions he or she shall notify the owner, spelling out the conditions found and giving a reasonable time for the owner to remedy the condition.
If the time frame is not met, the city administrator shall call for a full and adequate hearing, with a 10-day written notice.
Whether or not the building commissioner’s abatement order is reasonable, the property owner will be required to give testimony under oath to the city administrator.
The city administrator is authorized to make a conclusion of law as to whether or not the property is a public nuisance.
If the city administrator finds that the building commissioners findings were not met the city administrator will make his or her own findings of what is required to abate the nuisance.
If the city administrator finds the property to be a nuisance he shall issue an order directing the building or structure be repaired, demolished and vacated.
If the property owner does not comply within a reasonable time, the city administrator shall cause the work to be done by the city or by contractors.
There is no appeal within the city. If the property owner or any person have an interest in the building wants to appeal the city administrator’s determination they have to go to the Franklin County Circuit Court. If the city prevails, the cost will be applied as a lien on the property.
Any person convicted of violating the ordinance can be imprisoned for 90 days fined, up to $1,000 or both.
If the property owner fails to obtain a demolition permit he or she shall be fined $500 or imprisoned for 90 days, or both.
The new law does not go into effect until aldermen give final approval by completing the second reading of the bill. The next board of aldermen meeting is July 18.