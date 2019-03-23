Pacific has begun studies to craft legislation for the growing, processing and dispensing of medical cannabis (marijuana) in the city, according to City Administrator Steve Roth.
Speaking at the March 19 board meeting, Roth told aldermen that he is researching the issue and would provide a more complete report on the measure for the March 26 board meeting.
Following statewide voter approval, Missourians who could benefit from medical marijuana can now legally use it.
Missouri residents also can grow, process and dispense it.
Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment that legalized the use of medical cannabis (marijuana) in the Nov. 6, 2018, election by a margin of 66 percent to 34 percent.
Under the new law, the state will issue identification cards to patients who have approval from their doctor that allows them or their registered caregiver to grow up to six marijuana plants and/or to buy up to 4 ounces of cannabis a month from a registered cannabis dispensary.
Doctors are authorized to recommend medical cannabis for any condition they see fit.
The state will issue licenses for four types of medical marijuana facilities, including cultivation, testing, manufacturing and dispensing.
Application forms for patient ID cards for medicinal marijuana will be available in June and the state will begin accepting applications after July 4.
Applications for medical marijuana facilities will be available in August.
While the city cannot prohibit medical marijuana facilities, it can regulate the location of such facilities through zoning codes.
Some cities are prohibiting the growth, processing or dispensing of marijuana within 200 feet of a school, day care centers or churches.
Pacific will likely need to amend its zoning code to regulate location of medical marijuana facilities, said Roth, who has just begun researching the topic.
“Any change in the zoning code would require a public hearing and allow for public comments on the topic,” he said.