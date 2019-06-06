After years of facing confusion over some cemetery records, officials are considering an extensive survey of the two city cemeteries as a preliminary to geographic information system (GIS) mapping of all gravesites and making the data available to the public online.
If and when the project is completed, officials and members of the public would be able to use GIS on their personal computers to locate gravesites, available grave spaces, lot ownership and other information related to cemetery management.
The city of Pacific owns and operates two cemeteries, including the Pacific City Cemetery on Orr Street that contains graves dating back to the 1850s, and Resurrection Hill Cemetery on Highway OO with gravesites dating back to the 1870s. Both cemeteries contain some unmarked graves.
In recent years, the city has faced acrimonious disputes and litigation regarding the cemetery records. The goal now is to assemble as much accurate information as possible to aid officials in cemetery management and aid the public in gravesite searches, lot sales and available lots or grave spaces.
Aldermen will be asked this week to approve a resolution authorizing Mayor Steve Myers to enter into an agreement with 21 Design Engineering to perform an initial survey of the two burial grounds.
If approved, engineers would survey the location of all graves in the two cemeteries, photograph gravestones and record gravestone text.
The collected information would be transmitted to the city via computer using a Concurrent Versioning System (CVS) document of survey points. Gravestone photos and field notes would be provided to the city in a Google Drive shared filed.
Cost for the initial survey would $3.50 per gravesite, which would include approximately 2,000 gravesites for a cost of approximately $7,000.
The firm also would survey lmarked locations at an additional cost.
The intent is to eventually provide global positioning system (GPS) mapping to be used in a (GIS) format, which would be available to the public.
The 21 Design survey does not include the actual mapping.