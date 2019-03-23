It is now unlawful for city employees to talk or text on cellphones when driving for work, unless they can do so hands-free.
The new laws apply whether employees are using their own vehicles or city vehicles.
Aldermen completed the second reading of the ordinance at the March 19 meeting.
The cellphone ban says city employees, while on duty and working, shall refrain from using a cellphone and/or other mobile devices while driving for talk or text, unless utilizing hands-free or Bluetooth technology, except in case of an emergency.
The provision does not apply to mobile radio or car radio communications.
Finalizing the no-hands cellphone ban was slated for final approval at the March 5 meeting. The measure was delayed for two weeks after aldermen called for the law not be limited to the use of cellphones, but be expanded to include other mobile devices that would enable motorists to text while driving.
The amended ordinance also contains a 30-day grace period to allow for the city to upgrade technology in vehicles.
Public Works Commissioner Robert Brueggemann said the upgrades are underway and will be complete prior to the 30-day grace period.