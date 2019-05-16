A pair of events that is expected to bring huge crowds to American Legion Post 320 in June brought a request to close the street to through traffic.
The city agreed to close Meramec Street from Fourth to Third streets for two Saturdays to ensure safety of crowds gathering for the events.
On Saturday, June 1, the first Turtle Johnson poker run and barbecue will be held. The event will conclude at the Legion hall and pavilion from 4 to 10 p.m.
The event, which is expected to draw a huge number of motorcyclists and other vehicles, will benefit the Historic First Baptist Church restoration project.
Alderman Carol Johnson requested the street closure citing the large number of motorcycles that attended Johnson’s July 23 funeral.
“There will be a lot of motorcycles,” she said. “They will fill the pavilion and the street.”
On Saturday, June 15, the Legion plans to host a Saddle Up Party that will involve a large number of families with children, said Duke Higgins, who requested that the street be closed to through traffic from 1 to 10 p.m.
“Kids will be all over the place,” Higgins said. “We’ll have music, barbecue, vendors, games and a bounce house.”
Aldermen voted unanimously to approve the street closure on both dates.
Mayor Steve Myers asked that Police Chief Matt Mansell notify the Pacific Fire District and Meramec Ambulance District of the two events.