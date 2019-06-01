Mayor Steve Myers said a plan the East-West Gateway Council of Governments is putting together to help local governments mitigate and recover from disasters may bring future benefits for Pacific.
East-West Gateway is revising and updating the St. Louis Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan for the next five years, 2020-2025. Planners are working with St. Louis city and the counties of St. Louis, St. Charles, Franklin and Jefferson to craft the plan.
East-West Gateway officials came to city hall May 23 to seek recommendations from city officials and citizens to identify priority issues and actions to help reduce risk from future disasters.
Myers said a big question in disaster planning is always how to fund the kind of large-scale project that would mitigate a disaster such as a flood, which was included in the discussions.
“I think the most important thing that occurred was that we took a survey that qualifies us to apply for various grants as they come available,” he said. “Also we were able to suggest items that grants may include which are important to our respective organizations that currently are not being offered.”
City Administrator Steve Roth and Emergency Management Director Amanda Meyer also were present.
Other area emergency officials at the meeting were John Boggs, Eureka; Craig Sullivan, St. Clair Fire Protection District; Jim Casey, Boles Fire Protection District; Karissa Hoffman, Franklin County Health Department; Barbara Beckett, Winchester; Eureka Police Chief Mike Wiegand; Russell Hamilton, Union Fire District; Chris Clifton, Meramec EMS; and Russell Rost, Union.
The goal of the plan is to help local governments prevent loss of life and minimize injury or illness as a result of a disaster.
In addition to protecting lives, the plan also aims to help local governments preserve and maintain property, infrastructure, business and community vitality following a disaster.
The plan identified a range of activities that can be taken to protect people and property from natural hazards such as floods, severe storms and extreme temperatures.
The practice of developing a five-year plan started in 2004. The plan was updated in 2010 and 2015. The current plan is the third update of the plan.
The study includes information about natural disasters, levels of risk and strategies for local governments and school districts to take to reduce the adverse effects of natural hazards, including tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, severe winter or summer weather, drought, flood, earthquake, dam failure or wildfire.
Included in the presentation material was a flood model map for Pacific that projected the 100-year flood area developed using Hazards U.S. (HAZUS) based natural hazards analysis tools to identify potential composite loss areas as a result of flooding.
The study and repeated updates are especially designed for first responders, local government leaders and school personnel to help them protect public safety and prevent loss of life or injury in the event of a natural disaster.
The recommendations contained in the plan are guidelines for voluntary action. Local jurisdictions adopt the plan, then identify priorities and carry out those elements of the plan that best serve local community needs and challenges.