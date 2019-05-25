If the new generation of leaders at St. Patrick’s Old Rock Church in Catawissa learned one thing during their years of volunteering there it’s that operation of the annual homecoming picnic each August runs like clockwork.
The late Billy Murphy served as president of St. Patrick’s Old Rock Church Preservation Society for 42 years before his death in April 2018.
Murphy led the annual event that grew from a small country parish picnic to a regional event that pumped more than $1 million into restoring the Missouri limestone church, bell tower, cemetery and rectory.
After Murphy’s passing, his grandson David Murphy was selected as president of the Society. He completed his first picnic in August 2018 and is now preparing for his second.
When asked what his thoughts are heading into his second picnic, his response was, “What will change, nothing.”
The younger Murphy admits to some trepidation when he was called on to handle the many details that had been in his grandfather’s head.
“If I have one thought starting out it was that I wished I had asked my grandfather more questions,” he said. “My biggest worry with Grandpa gone was would the workers show up.”
But on that morning people began to arrive.
Steve Conley and his crew arrived to take charge of parking.
In the stone church, Ed Tenney had set up everything so Bishop Robert Hermann could say Mass.
The Pedrotti family arrived and began to unpack boxes of T-shirts, books and other St. Patrick’s memorabilia for the booth at the entrance.
“Everyone who arrived already knew what they were going to do,” Murphy said. “People were setting up the row of children’s games along the church wall, setting up for bingo in the Mark Pross Pavilion, and unpacking items and filling the tables under the tent for the Country Store. It just all happened.”
By 6 a.m., the kitchen crews were there to fry chicken and Kim Conley began to set the tables for the diners that would pour into the dining room right after Mass.
By 10:45 a.m., the ticket booth was ready to sell dinner tickets.
Murphy said he had no idea how the kitchen would compensate for a second loss that year. Kathy Mangan, who had made the homemade noodles for 60 years, also had passed away.
“On the day of the picnic, a dozen of her nieces and nephews arrived to take over the noodles and work in the dining room,” Murphy said.
The Mangans weren’t the only family among the workers. About 30 Conley relatives work the picnic every year.
The Murphy clan too was there. David was not the only member of his generation who grew up working at the picnic. His cousin, Matt Pross, and Steve Conley, nephew of Billy Murphy’s co-chair John Conley, had been there every year since their teens.
“It has always been a family affair,” Murphy said. “About 20 members of our family are here to work.
“I have probably only missed five picnics in my entire life. I had seen all this before but my Grandfather had it all in his head,” he said. “He knew every worker, how far they had come for the picnic and how many years they’d been working.”
The Society has been restructured with the younger Murphy as president. Matt Pross and Steve Conley serve as vice presidents.
“We’ve all worked the picnic for years as volunteers, but we all have full-time jobs,” Murphy said. “To coordinate everything we needed to split the work.”
This year’s picnic will be held Sunday, Aug. 18. Kim Conley will take charge of ticket sales, line management and dining. Bob Sachs will oversee the fry room and other dishes. Julie Schulte and Maggie Ryan will oversee booths, games, souvenirs and the Country Store. Ed Tenny will coordinate with the archdiocese to organize the Mass that opens the picnic.
“The picnic is in good hands,” Murphy said.